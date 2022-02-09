BOISE — Statewide results of Idaho’s early reading test, the Idaho Reading Indicator, show 51 percent of the state’s students in kindergarten through third grade are reading at grade level, up from 49.6 percent last fall.
Now in its fifth year of administration, the Idaho Reading Indicator is given to all K-3 public school students each fall and spring. The test measures five foundational reading skills: alphabetic knowledge, phonemic awareness, vocabulary, comprehension and fluency.
Locally, students are faring close to or a bit better than the state average, and most are testing better than last year’s results in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The State of Idaho’s composite scores (all grades average together) are at 51.0 percent of students at grade level; 24.8 percent near grade level; and 24.2 percent below grade level. Results from last fall, 2020, were: 49.6, 26.0 and 24.2
For Cottonwood’s Joint School District 242, 49.6 percent of students tested at; 27.3 near; and 24.2 percent below. In 2020, those numbers were 40.8, 35.4, and 23.8.
Riggin’s Salmon River Joint School District 243’s numbers are 47.6 percent at; 31.0 percent near; and 21.4 percent below. Last fall, the numbers for Salmon River were a bit better at 50.0, 37.5, and 12.5.
For Mountain View School District 242 (which includes schools in Grangeville, Kooskia and Elk City), 46.6 percent of students tested at grade level; 31.6 near; and 21.8 below. Last year, numbers were 42.3, 25.8 and 31.7.
In Kamiah Joint School District 204, 51.3 percent are at grade level; 32.1 near; and 18.6 at. In fall 2020, percentages were 43.4, 35.8 and 20.8.
More than 90,000 students across the state – a nearly 5 percent increase from last year’s total – took the fall 2021 IRI between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30. The IRI was administered in person to most students, but a remote option was available on request.
