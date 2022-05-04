GRANGEVILLE — A Mother’s Day Ice Cream Social is set for Saturday, May 7, 2-4 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Center, 318 East Main Street. A concert with Myra Pearce will take place, as well as a ticket raffle and a Quilts of Valor display. An ice cream sundae and dessert bar will be available for $10 admission; $5 for children ages 6-12; younger than 6 get in for free.

Proceeds benefit American Legion Auxiliary Grangeville Unit 37 children and youth programs. If you are a wife, mother or sister of a veteran, you may be eligible for membership in the Auxiliary. Information will be available at this event.

