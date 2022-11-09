GRANGEVILLE — When you’re just starting out learning how to read, a little help from a friend is what you need.
Approximately 120 students — grades kindergarten and first — received a plush teddy bear Thursday, Oct. 27. This is a reading buddy, provided by Idaho Forest Group (IFG) as part of a program that started in 2015 to encourage kids to read.
“This helps motivate students to read at home, as well as in the classroom,” said Jessica Robinson, behavioral specialist / intervention coordinator at Grangeville Elementary Middle School. “We try to tie the two together.”
IFG representatives spoke to the kids last Thursday, explaining the program that rewards kids at stages of so many books read, starting at 10 when the student will get an adoption certificate for his or her buddy and name it. This then goes up in rewards that allow more buddy time at school, being able to take the buddy home for the weekend, and at 400 books to celebrate the buddy’s birthday.
Students receive a log sheet where they track books, having a parent or sibling check these off at home, and teachers tracking the total books read to provide the appropriate rewards.
“What if I read 1,000 books?” one student asked.
“I will buy you a pizza,” a smiling teacher said in response.
IFG provides reading buddies for schools throughout the region. GEMS was the last school to receive theirs, preceded in the last two weeks by elementary schools in Kamiah, Kooskia and Cottonwood (both at Prairie and St. John Bosco Academy) and Sts. Peter and Paul School in Grangeville.
