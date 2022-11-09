GRANGEVILLE — When you’re just starting out learning how to read, a little help from a friend is what you need.

Approximately 120 students — grades kindergarten and first — received a plush teddy bear Thursday, Oct. 27. This is a reading buddy, provided by Idaho Forest Group (IFG) as part of a program that started in 2015 to encourage kids to read.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments