KOOSKIA — More than 50 square and choreographed ballroom dancers and guests gathered April 23 to celebrate the 90th birthday of long-time caller and Mountain Dew-ers club founder, Phil Rowan, and the 2022 graduation of 19 Mainstream square dancers and eight-plus square dancers.
Calling for the squares was Gary Baker from Spokane, Wash. John Rich of Moscow provided cues for the choreographed ballroom dancing. Along with the dancing, a silent auction and raffle of dancer-made birdhouses was held.
The journey from novice dancer in January to a “Bachelors of Square Dancing” from the “College of Do-Si-Dos and Allemande Lefts” in April included learning 68 different square dance calls during a 15-week period. A diploma for “Masters of Square Dancing” is presented to dancers who learn an additional 29 calls beyond the Mainstream list.
Following a potluck dinner, Mountain Dew-ers were joined on the dance floor by visiting dancers from Palouse Promenaders (Moscow), Twin City Twirlers (Lewiston/Clarkston), Silverleaf (Emmett), Magic Valley Singles (Jerome), Capital Squares(Boise), and Butte, Mont.
Dancing since 1981, Mountain Dew-ers is a not-for-profit square and choreographed ballroom dance club that has served the Upper Clearwater Valley and surrounding communities by “providing fun, friendliness, and good fellowship for over 40 years.”
Article by Sylvia Izbicki
