KOOSKIA — Community members are invited to square dance with the Mountain Dew-ers Square Dance Club on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 6-8 p.m. at the Clearwater Valley Middle School. No prior square dance experience is necessary. Wear comfortable clothing and shoes; bring your own water bottle, snacks will be provided. This is a family-friendly activity for ages 8 and older. Suggested donation is $3 for adults, $1 for youth 18 and under accompanied by an adult. Contact Adam Izbicki at 208-512-2289 for information.
