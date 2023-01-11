KOOSKIA — Beginning square dance lessons start Thursday, Jan. 12, 7:30-9 p.m. at the Clearwater Valley High School. Lessons will continue each Thursday through the beginning of May. Wear comfortable clothing and shoes and bring your own water bottle. This is a family-friendly activity for ages 8 and above. Suggested donation is $3 for adults and $1 for youth 18 and under, accompanied by an adult. Enrollment for this square dance class closes on Jan. 19. Contact Adam Izbicki 208 512 2289 for information.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments