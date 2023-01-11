KOOSKIA — Beginning square dance lessons start Thursday, Jan. 12, 7:30-9 p.m. at the Clearwater Valley High School. Lessons will continue each Thursday through the beginning of May. Wear comfortable clothing and shoes and bring your own water bottle. This is a family-friendly activity for ages 8 and above. Suggested donation is $3 for adults and $1 for youth 18 and under, accompanied by an adult. Enrollment for this square dance class closes on Jan. 19. Contact Adam Izbicki 208 512 2289 for information.
