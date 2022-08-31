KOOSKIA — Bring a partner and come dance Saturday, Sept. 10, 6-8 p.m. at the Clearwater Valley Middle School at Kooskia. This is a family-friendly activity for ages 8 and older. No square dance experience necessary; participants will be taught on the spot. Bring your own water bottle, snacks will be provided, and dress is casual. Mountain Dewers is a not-for-profit local square and round dance club. Suggested donation for community dances is $3 for adults, $1 for youth 18 and younger accompanied by an adult. Contact Adam Izbicki 208 512 2289 for information.

