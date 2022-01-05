KOOSKIA — Bring a partner and come dance with the Mountain Dewers Square Dance Club Saturday, Jan. 15, from 6-8pm at the Kooskia Middle School. This is a family-friendly activity for ages 12 and older. No square dance experience necessary; dancing will be taught on the spot. Casual dress, snacks provided, bring your own water bottle.

Mountain Dewers is a not-for-profit group. To cover expenses, suggested donation for dances and lessons is $3/per person; $1 for youth 18 and younger, accompanied by an adult. Contact Adam Izbicki at 208-512-2289 for details.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments