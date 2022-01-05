KOOSKIA — Bring a partner and come dance with the Mountain Dewers Square Dance Club Saturday, Jan. 15, from 6-8pm at the Kooskia Middle School. This is a family-friendly activity for ages 12 and older. No square dance experience necessary; dancing will be taught on the spot. Casual dress, snacks provided, bring your own water bottle.
Mountain Dewers is a not-for-profit group. To cover expenses, suggested donation for dances and lessons is $3/per person; $1 for youth 18 and younger, accompanied by an adult. Contact Adam Izbicki at 208-512-2289 for details.
