"Hello, this is Nona. … I have a little tale to tell ya, and we're going to send you some pictures if you're interested.”
That’s how Nona Donaldson of Grangeville began: With uncommon, easy and direct rapport with reporters that she built up over many years working at the Free Press – and with excitement in her voice a day after she and her son, Bill, visited Seven Devils Campground, which is in the Riggins area.
And here’s the story she told, condensed a bit for length, but as close as possible to word-for-word the way she told it on the morning of July 10.
“We walked to the lake, and as we got down there, Billy was setting up his camera to take pictures and I'm walking down by the water and moving so I'm going to get out of his sight, so I wouldn't be in his pictures. I had caught a glimpse of something walking, when we first got there. It was white and I thought it was probably a cow. So I'm walking, and I'm being really careful where I'm walking because I didn't want to fall. There were rocks and stumps and everything. And suddenly I looked up and I was face to face with a mountain goat. I mean, he was no more than five feet from me.”
“Well, he was as shocked as I was. He's looking at me and I'm looking at him. I mean, we're like eyeball to eyeball. And so I'm standing there and I'm thinking, I can't move...[but] I'm trying to get Bill's attention.
That moment went on about 30 seconds, Bill told the Free Press.
“So he sees,“ Nona continued. “So the thing walks up the hill.”
Bill, who had provided many nature photos to the Free Press previously, snapped numerous shots of the goat – and the goat stuck around for about an hour.
“She would walk around and she would jump if we moved quick, but then here she'd come walking back. Billy left to go get a different lens, and he hiked back up to the pickup. So I'm sitting there, and Bill had left his camera bag. And the goat walked out. So I kind of whistled at her. I thought it was going to pick up the camera bag.”
“So anyway, that was a time we'll never forget as long as we live.”
“It just was amazing,” she said. “I mean, I think I've seen one in a zoo or something. First time we ever saw one in the wild. He's got a picture of it standing there with its mouth open. Bill put the caption under it, ‘Oh, my gosh, it's a human.’”
“I tell you, I'm sure my mouth looked like its mouth. I couldn't believe my eyes. I still can't.”
The goat stuck around until a couple of backpackers arrived, she said, and took off when they came.
On Monday, July 13, Nona called the Free Press again to add one more thing: “Bill and I both just felt so privileged and so blessed that a wild animal trusted us that way.”
