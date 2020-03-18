Three finalists to be introduced at March 20, 21 meet and greets
Three finalists are on the line for the position of Mountain View School District 244 superintendent. Todd Fiske, Angie Lakey-Campbell and Steve Higgins will each interview for the position.
“Community members are invited to two separate meet and greets to visit with the candidates,” MVSD acting superintendent Woody Woodford said. “Anyone attending should monitor the coronavirus issue and make their decision to attend based on the best possible information.”
The meet and greet sessions are set for Friday, March 20, 7 p.m., at Grangeville High School’s library, and Saturday, March 21, 10 a.m., at Clearwater Valley High School’s library in Kooskia.
Fiske is currently the executive director/superintendent/principal at Summit Preparatory High School in Kalispell, Mont. He has more than 20 years of experience as an educational leader.
Lakey-Campbell is the superintendent/elementary principal/federal programs director at Imbler School District in Imbler, Ore. She has been in education for 33 years; 20 as an administrator, 15 of those years in Cambridge.
Higgins is currently the superintendent/elementary principal/federal program director at Kamiah Joint School District in Kamiah. Higgins has been in the education business for 29 years, 13 of those in administration. Higgins previously served as GHS principal.
Meet and greets will begin with a brief welcome and introduction from MVSD 244 board chair Rebecca Warden. Following introductions, guests will have a few minutes to get to know the three candidates and at the conclusion give feedback to board members. Community members will be asked to provide their thoughts on input cards at the conclusion of each session. Comment cards received will be reviewed by the board as they consider their final selection.
Following the Meet and Greet in Kooskia, each of the three finalists will be interviewed by the MVSD Board of Trustees. Each candidate will interview with the board for approximately one hour beginning at 1 p.m. in the MVSD conference room. At the conclusion of the interviews, the board will deliberate and make its final selection. The goal of the board is to offer a contract on their final choice on March 21. Announcement of the choice will follow as soon as possible thereafter.
The district’s superintendent salary is approximately $110,000 per year.
