GRANGEVILLE — The movie “2000 Mules,” a documentary film which claims widespread, coordinated voter fraud in the 2020 election, will be shown at The Blue Fox Theater in Grangeville at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. This is a free showing with donations accepted; concessions will be available.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments