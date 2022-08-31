GRANGEVILLE — The movie “2000 Mules,” a documentary film which claims widespread, coordinated voter fraud in the 2020 election, will be shown at The Blue Fox Theater in Grangeville at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. This is a free showing with donations accepted; concessions will be available.
