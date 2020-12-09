WHITE BIRD — A free children's Christmas movie night is set for Friday, Dec. 11, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m., at White Bird Pleasant View Baptist Church, 110 Everest Street. The movie "The Star" will be shown and pizza and crafts will also be part of the evening. Parents are invited to stay. The movie follows Bo the donkey on the trip of a lifelife to celebrate Jesus' birth. Call Velma Trivett at 208-451-5236 or Pastor Randy Meyers at 509-435-8732 for questions.
Note the church will also be host to a Christmas Eve program and candlelight service Dec. 24 at 7 p.m.
