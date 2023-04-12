GRANGEVILLE — Hope Center presents the free showing of the movie “Lifemark,” at the Blue Fox Theater in Grangeville Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, April 17-19, 6:30 p.m. each night.

The movie is based on the true story of David, whose comfortable world is turned upside down when his birth mother unexpectedly reaches out to him, longing to meet the 18-year-old son she held only once. The movie is rated PG-13.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments