GRANGEVILLE — Hope Center presents the free showing of the movie “Lifemark,” at the Blue Fox Theater in Grangeville Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, April 17-19, 6:30 p.m. each night.
The movie is based on the true story of David, whose comfortable world is turned upside down when his birth mother unexpectedly reaches out to him, longing to meet the 18-year-old son she held only once. The movie is rated PG-13.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.