BIG CEDAR — The Big Cedar Homemakers are having a multi-family garage sale fund-raiser on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 27-28, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. This will be held at the Big Cedar School House, 947 Red Fir Road.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments