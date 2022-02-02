GRANGEVILLE — Rita Henderson Mundt will share about her spiritual journey at Encouragers, Thursday, Feb. 3, at The Trails Restaurant in Grangeville, at the 11:30 a.m. luncheon.

Mundt is a farm wife, retired dental assistant, and artist. She is the mother of three adult children, and has 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She will also bring some of her bird feeders made from beautiful crystal and other serving pieces.

Reared in the church, she always loved and honored God, but in recent years she experienced a spiritual renewal.

Encouragers welcomes women in the area to this monthly no-host luncheon, which features Christian women sharing fellowship and God stories of Christ working in their lives. They meet on the first Thursday of each month at The Trails.

