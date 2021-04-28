COTTONWOOD — A year ago, Mr. Body lost his beloved wife. Some folks say it was a tragic accident … but to others, it’s still a mystery.
Did someone murder Mrs. Body? Was it Miss Scarlett in the library with a candlestick? Or perhaps it was Mr. White in the billiard room with a revolver? Or could it be Colonel Mustard in the study with a rope?
Discover what the real story is as St. John Bosco Academy High School’s drama program presents, “That Murder Game,” this week, April 29, 30 and May 1.
This play, based on the popular board game of Clue, was written by Gina Lustig, Michael and Courtney Rehder and Tara Stubbers, and offers a sprinkling of song and dance, as well as a not-so-secret journal, to add to the whodunnit thriller.
“It’s a lot of fun, and we hope to see as many people as possible come out and support these students,” said Michael, who is the play’s director. He is assisted by Tara Stubbers, and costumes are by Courtney Rehder.
The play is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with a matinee at 1 p.m. Saturday. All performances will be at the school, 122 Substation Road, Cottonwood.
“We aren’t asking for an admittance fee, just donations to help with future performances,” Michael, an elementary teacher at St. John Bosco, said.
Those who attend will be invited to enjoy “Clue” themed concessions. The kitchen will be run by Denise and Miah Mager.
Rehder and his wife, Courtney, and Stubbers are all alumni of St. John Bosco (formerly Summit Academy).
“We have all had so many great memories on the ‘Summit’ stage,” he emphasized. “We love the kids, the arts and the mission of our awesome school.”
That Murder Game
Written by: Gina Lustig, Michael and Courtney Rehder and Tara Stubbers
Director: Michael Rehder; assistant director: Tara Stubbers; costumes: Courtney Rehder
Cast: Dustin Kaschmitter as Mr. Body; Jade Prigge as Hilda the Maid; Sheldon Wells-Sanford as Urnie Graves; Hope Schwartz as Topsy Graves; Megan Walker as Dolly; Clarissa Stevens as Mrs. Peacock; Wyatt Weckman as Mr. White; Dani Sonnen as Miss Scarlett; Cody Wassmuth as Col. Mustard; Luke Stubbers as Professor Plum; Torry Chmelik as Mr. Green/Cyrus O’Leary; Noah Beckman as Detective Hemlock; Levi Wassmuth as Detective Assistant; Erin Wassmuth as Matilda the Cook; Stallone Hoene as Barnum/Mr. Curie; Makayla Rose as Bailey; Clay Weckman as Dogcatcher; and Pierce Frei as Billy.
Props: Carmen Koepl
Sound: Liz Bolan, Kim Frei and Erin Chmelik
Spotlight: Sarah Waters and Julia Wassmuth
