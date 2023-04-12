COTTONWOOD — A community museum exhibition in planned for May 1, at The Museum at St. Gertrude in Cottonwood, featuring art showing the “Icons of the Camas Prairie.” The museum is looking for artists who will create art highlighting some of the area’s icons, and would like to show models, carvings, ironwork, paintings, pencil sketches, and small quilted wall hangings. No photographs or quilts.

Items can be dropped off at the museum by Tax Day, April 15. The exhibit will run May 1 until mid-August so artists can enter their pieces in the Idaho County Fair if they desire.

