COTTONWOOD —The Historical Museum at St. Gertrudes recently completed a six-year-long renovation project, including seven galleries and interpretive history of the local area, but the one thing they didn’t have was updated heating.
Until now.
Thanks to a grant from the Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation (LMCF), the old furnace from 1980 has been replaced with two modern heating and cooling systems that will keep staff comfortable and keep artifacts at consistent temperatures.
Proper heating and cooling are essential, not just for visitor comfort, but for preserving the displays and artifacts in the museum. The museum houses various galleries, from the history of Chinese Immigration in Northern Idaho to artifacts discovered at a recent archeological dig pointing to human occupation of the area 16,000 years ago.
The new renovation has also added QR codes for those who want to listen to interpretive stories throughout the museum.
The $35,000 grant has already made possible the replacement of the museum’s original heating and cooling system. The remaining funds will upgrade exhibit lighting and replace flooring in the Welcome Center.
Carrie Barton, donor relations officer for the Monastery of St. Gertrude and writer of the grant proposal, observed, “The Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation has been a generous supporter of the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude throughout many years. Our award-winning museum would not be what it is today without the foundation’s encouragement and financial backing.”
“The Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation has funded other museum projects for lighting, video monitoring, electrical upgrades and a hands-on children’s exhibit,” said Carla Wilkins, museum curator and manager. “We are extremely grateful to them for providing us with the means to have a working furnace this winter!”
•
The Historical Museum at St. Gertrude features an in-depth collection focusing on the history of North Central Idaho, specifically, mining, ranching, farming, the Chinese in Idaho, the Nez Perce, local characters and antique weapons. The scope of the Museum’s work is the heritage of the Monastery of St. Gertrude and the Camas Prairie region of North Central Idaho.
