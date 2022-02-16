COTTONWOOD — The Historical Museum at St. Gertrude will host its annual lecture series in March.
This program provides insights into the region’s history and is held on four consecutive Thursdays. Lectures begin in the late afternoon, so guests have the opportunity to enjoy the museum and gift shop beforehand and drive home before dark. Light refreshments are provided. The events are held in the Johanna Room at Spirit Center at the Monastery of St. Gertrude, located at 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. Masks are required.
Programs are as follows:
• March 10, 3 p.m. – Dr. Mary Reed will present “Fortitude: The Sisters’ Long Journey to America.” The journey begins with a legend in the 6th Century and ends with the successful founding of a new home at the Monastery of St. Gertrude in Cottonwood. During these centuries, the sisters faced the challenges of plagues, fire, poverty, and political upheavals with courage, faith, and fortitude. A museum open house will follow at 4 p.m.
• March 17, 4 p.m. – Dr. Loren Davis and David Sisson will present “The Importance of Cooper’s Ferry Site for Understanding the Early Archaeology of the Americas.” Archaeological excavations conducted at the Cooper’s Ferry site in western Idaho’s Lower Salmon River canyon produced a long record of repeated human occupation beginning about 16,000 years ago. This early archaeological record is interpreted to show that people lived in a camp along the Salmon River where they hunted, made stone tools, and left behind equipment caches in anticipation of future activities. In this presentation, presenters will discuss the evidence recovered by the OSU-BLM team and how it informs the understanding of ice age life in western Idaho and beyond.
• March 24, 4 p.m. – Dr. Amy Canfield will present “The Politics of Protest: How Women Won the Vote.” The presentation will examine the different methods, tactics, and philosophies women used to fight for voting rights.
• March 31, 4 p.m. -- Steve Burns will present “A History of Animals in Idaho and Around the World.” Idaho is rich in natural history, particularly when it comes to animals. Burns will explore the history of wild animals in Idaho and their counterparts worldwide and then turn from the past and look to the future of animals in the wild.
