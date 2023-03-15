COTTONWOOD — The Museum at St. Gertrude Spring Lecture Series, which provide insights into the history of the region, will include Patty Miller with “Your Community/Your Story,” Thursday, March 23, 4 p.m.

Light refreshments are provided. This will be held in the Johanna Room at Spirit Center at the Monastery of St. Gertrude located at 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood.  

