COTTONWOOD — The Museum at St. Gertrude Spring Lecture Series, which provide insights into the history of the region, will include Patty Miller with “Your Community/Your Story,” Thursday, March 23, 4 p.m.
Light refreshments are provided. This will be held in the Johanna Room at Spirit Center at the Monastery of St. Gertrude located at 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood.
This presentation will challenge participants to think about their community and their story and look at ways of finding and gathering information to preserve and share it. Using research techniques conducted by the Basque Community History Project Team at the Basque Museum & Cultural Center in Boise as an example, attendees will learn how information gathered from various sources can provide treasures that will be preserved for families and for the community in which they live for present and future generations to enjoy.
Miller is the director of the Basque Community History Project for the Basque Museum & Cultural Center and a third-generation Idahoan of Basque ancestry. For more than 22 years in her role as executive director, she conducted educational programs and presentations for the museum and worked on the expansion of the museum’s collections and on outreach through exhibits. She oversaw the restoration of the historic house that is part of the Museum complex, worked on establishing the “Basque Block” area in downtown Boise and helped establish a language-immersion preschool in 1998 that is one of the off-site activities of the museum and cultural center. She now works with a team of researchers to document the histories of communities with a Basque presence in the American West.
