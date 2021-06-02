COTTONWOOD — Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy an old-timey music jam session with Kathy Hedberg and friends Saturday, June 5, from 2-4 p.m. The music will play on the lawn outside the Historical Museum at St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. Enjoy refreshments, take a stroll through the new exhibits, explore the book and gift shop, and enjoying listening to free music. Masks required.
