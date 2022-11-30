Cornerstone Theater will present “The Sound of Musicals Part II,” Friday, Dec. 9-Sunday, Dec. 11.

The play is set for the Kamiah Elementary School gym Friday, Dec. 9, 6 p.m., and Sts. Peter and Paul School gym Saturday, Dec. 10. 6 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 11, 2 and 6 p.m.

