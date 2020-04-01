Mountain View School District continues to offer free meals during school closures
Following Governor Brad Little’s stay-at-home order, Mountain View School District 244’s meal service was deemed an “essential service” and immediately started up its food delivery service.
Meals are free to any child, age 1 to 18, during the time of the required school closures. All children are invited to pick up a “grab and go” meal, which includes lunch and breakfast for the following morning. Registration is not necessary, and no names are written down. A child does not need to attend school within the district to get meals.
Meals will be provided Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. – noon, at the following locations: In Grangeville at the Family Dollar parking lot and Grangeville Elementary Middle School, and in Kooskia at Clearwater Valley Elementary School.
Children may also pick up sack lunch meals at their bus stops. Bus stop deliveries will begin at 10 a.m. for the first regular stop on each route and progress at pre-established increments. Times will vary due to time it takes to distribute at each stop.
When picking up meals, students and families are urged to maintain social distancing to protect themselves and the community from further spreading of the COVID-19 virus.
“For questions, continue to check the MVSD website,” said Polly Hagen at the MVSD district office.
Log onto www.sd244.org. On Facebook, see “Mountain View School District 244.”
