Levy information meetings for Mountain View School District 244 will be held in Kooskia at Clearwater Valley High School in the library Tuesday, Feb. 15, and Wednesday, Feb. 16, in Grangeville, at the district office, both from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. School funding and the $1.7 million levy request for March 8 will be discussed. The public is encouraged to attend.
In addition, those interested are invited to “Coffee with the Superintendent March 14, April 25, May 12, Sept. 12, Oct. 13, and Nov. 10, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at the district office board room, 714 Jefferson Street, Grangeville. This is an opportunity to be part of an informal meeting and an opportunity to visit, ask questions and learn more about the school system.
