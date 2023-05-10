A four-question survey on deconsolidation of Mountain View School District 243 is currently available, and patrons are encouraged to voice their opinions.
“The board of trustees is looking for patron feedback on the deconsolidation of the district,” stated MVSD superintendent Steve Higgins.
Higgins explained that deconsolidation would consist of dividing the current district into two separate districts, one serving the community of Kooskia and surrounding areas and one serving the communities of Grangeville, White Bird, and surrounding areas.
“The trustees are also looking for information as to which district Elk City would like to be incorporated with,” he added.
The survey closes Friday, May 19.
The board will use this feedback to evaluate patrons’ wishes and guide future district planning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.