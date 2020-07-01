In 2019, 122 school districts or charters were using the career ladder, although most districts supplement the program with local dollars, according to an Idaho Education News analysis of salary data for 2019-20.
Of the 122 districts or charters that use the career ladder, 29 pay exactly the state’s career ladder allocation, while 22 pay below it.
Meanwhile, 52 districts or charters use their own local salary schedule based on experience and education.
The average statewide salary is up $7,486, or nearly 17 percent, since the career-ladder salary law went into effect in 2015, when average salaries were $44,205.
The only salary that is mandated by state law is the state’s minimum, which increased to $38,500 in 2019.
In Idaho County and Kamiah, breakdowns are:
Cottonwood’s top salary was $43,629 and is now $50,671 (up 16.1 percent); Mountain View’s was $44,496 and is now $49,932 (up 11.7 percent); Kamiah’s was $41,569 and is now $48,197 (up 15.9 percent); and Salmon River’s was $39,521 and is now $48,074 (up 21.6 percent).
Regionally, breakdowns within schools include the following:
Moscow’s top salary for 2014-15 was $50,571 and for 2019-20 is $59,327 (up 17.3 percent); Lewiston’s top salary was $48,369 and is now $57,916 (up 19.7 percent); Lapwai’s was $46,981 and is now $55,755 (up 18.7 percent); Highland’s was $47,258 and is now $53,021 (up 12.2 percent); and Orofino’s was $45,564 and is now $51,212 (up 12.4 percent).
Note this list does not include certain employees, such as some in MVSD, who have higher-end salaries as they have been “grandfathered” in and stand alone. These few salaries range from $54,315 to $63,094, plus longevity stipends based on years of continuous service with the district.
Per pupil expenditure for the same schools is Moscow -- $9,348; Lewiston -- $8,708; Lapwai -- $6,823; Highland -- $13,426; Orofino -- $10,163; Cottonwood -- $8,607; Mountain View -- $8,747; Nezperce -- $14,543; Kamiah -- $8,476; and Salmon River -- $17,015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.