GRANGEVILLE – “This is difficult work, with many frustrations for teachers, staff, parents and students,” said Mountain View School District 244 Acting Superintendent Woody Woodford at the April 20 board meeting. Board members, practicing safe social distancing etiquette, met in person while patrons were able to sign and listen to the meeting via Google.
Woodford said he is “very proud of the hardworking” MVSD teachers and staff who, throughout the mid-March to present school closures due to the COVID-19 crisis, have been figuring out ways to continue educating students.
“And we all have what I refer to as the ‘coronavirus whiplash,’” he said. “We hear one thing, then another – we’re hearing and learning new things several times each day,” and sometimes the new information contradicts the previous material.
The board voted to follow Governor Little’s and Idaho State Board of Education’s advice to continue the soft closure of schools through the end of the school year, which is the end of May. This means students will not be in the buildings; however, teachers and staff will continue to educate via on-line and other resources.
Prior to the closure vote, vice chair Brad Lutz questioned if the board did close schools, would they be able to open again if they deemed necessary.
“Yes, it could be down with some stringent criteria to get there that would include input from our local health district and advisory team,” Woodford said.
Trustee Casey Smith asked if there was any financial advantage to the district for closing.
Woodford explained there may be some additional relief funds in the future, but, as of now, the district is seeing reimbursements through the meals and transportation end, as well as some paid leave available for employees whose children are affected by school and daycare closures that may render the parent unable to work.
“Are all the employees working?” Smith questioned.
Woodford said aside from the teachers continuing to teach – just in non-traditional ways – the district has also tried to place others in jobs that use their skillsets, such as delivering the meals, driving and maintenance.
“The majority of everyone is, like I said, busting their tails,” Woodford stated. “I could not be prouder of all of them.”
Woodford added the current food service program has the federal okay to run through the month of June.
MVSD also decided to go with a pass/fail grading system for K-8 students, with a pass/fail or letter grade for students in ninth through 12th grades.
“Grade point averages can be very important to our seniors and other high school students readying themselves for scholarship and college applications, and we wanted to recognize that and also offer the traditional letter grades,” Woodford said.
Woodford explained the district has been able to continue to feed its students on weekdays – via the bus routes and some specific drop-off points.
“We have about 1,200 students enrolled in this district,” he said. “We’re providing breakfast, lunch and snacks to about 1,000 kids per day – that’s kids from 1 to 18.”
He explained those delivering and handing out meals have been “working their tails off” to keep up with social distancing rules, using “grabbers” to hand meals to students and parents.
In other news, MVSD is offering two Internet hotspots within the district for those who need online access, especially for school assignments.
The hotspots are located at the district office in Grangeville and the Clearwater Valley High School parking lot in Kooskia. Patrons can park in the areas and conduct their on-line business in their vehicles, all while still practicing safe social distancing.
