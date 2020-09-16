Recently, in response to the financial impact of COVID-19, the USDA announced that schools can continue to operate under the Summer Food Service Program through Dec. 31, or until funding is exhausted.
For Mountain View School District 244, this means breakfast and lunch will be served at no charge to students attending in-person classes at the district’s school buildings (Grangeville, Kooskia and Elk City). All meal payments collected from students will be refunded to the students’ food service accounts.
All parents are encouraged to complete a current Free and Reduced Meal Application form. These forms will be kept on file and will ensure that students will seamlessly receive reduced or free meals when this special USDA program funding ends the usual food service meal programs and pricing resumes.
For questions, contact respective school secretaries.
