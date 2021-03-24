“Did you order a roll of stamps? I asked my wife some weeks ago. A postage card sized soft package arrived in our mail from an address in Panorama City, Calif., addressed to me, and inside was a coil of 100 US flag 2018 forever first-class rate stamps. No, we hadn’t ordered stamps. No account of ours was charged for these. Were these legit? A check with the Grangeville Post Office didn’t turn up these were counterfeit. A mistaken delivery? Maybe, but apart from one number off in the address, everything else in the street, town, ZIP and name was on the money. Weird.
And some weeks later, now my wife gets a package; same size, but this time it’s from Jamaica, N.Y., and inside is a New Orleans Saints team logo face mask, sealed in plastic. Again, nothing we ordered, no account charged, and this time the mailing address is 100 percent correct. Unusual. But this time, I started looking into whether others had been having similar experiences, and the first thing that came up was those seeds from China. Remember? Last year, starting around mid-July, when our minds were in the midst of pandemic procedure and what precaution stage the state would shift to next, people nationwide were reporting receiving unsolicited packages of seeds in the mail. Well, it was more than just seeds — lots of different goods were landing on people’s doorsteps — and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) was listening and watching during the “Great Unwanted Goods Mystery of 2020,” and it appears that some of this may have been part of a brushing scam.
One aspect of this scam is to allow people to write fake, positive reviews about products – whether their own or those they are paid to gush on about. According to a CNN Business article, to do this, brushers need to trick the site into making it appear a legitimate transaction took place. So, they use a fake account to place orders, address it to a random person, but, instead of actually mailing the item for which they want to post a review, the brusher will send a cheap, often lightweight item that costs less to ship. Doing this creates a tracking number, and when the package is delivered, it enables brushers to write a verified review.
So is the worst part of this getting unsolicited goods? No. The FTC warns that this could mean scammers have created one account, or maybe many, in your name, or worse, taken over your account on online retail sites. A good rule of thumb is regularly monitoring your online shopping accounts. The FTC advises that if you spot activity that isn’t yours, report it to the site right away, and think about changing your password for that site.
