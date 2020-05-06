GRANGEVILLE – The community is invited to participate in an event for The National Day of Prayer virtual gathering, set for Thursday, May 7, noon to 1 p.m.
Join Open Air Worship for this year's observance of the National Day of Prayer via Zoom with the theme of “Praying God's Glory Across the Earth.”
Join the event by phone or computer.
On smartphone or computer, click the link https://www.eventbrite.com/e/national-day-of-prayer-virtual-gathering-grangeville-tickets-103861384196 and follow the instructions.
For dialing in on a cell or landline, call: 1-253-215-8782 and enter the meeting ID: 882-3796-8618
For assistance, e-mail Michael at openairworship.ms@gmail.com.
