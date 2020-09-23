KAMIAH – Those interested are invited to join in for the National Life Chain Sunday 2020, which is set for Sunday, Oct. 4, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., at Kamiah Riverfront Park.
National Life Chain Sunday is a peaceful and prayerful pro-life witness to be held on sidewalks throughout the U.S. Those participating will meet at 2 p.m. at the park to pick out signs.
Life Chain encourages people of all Christian faiths to lead their congregations to their local route for a time of solemn, prayerful and peaceful expression for life.
For questions, contact Wes and Tammy Olson, volunteer coordinators, at 208-935-8374.
