Several area schools will be visited by Steered Straight, Inc., founder Michael DeLeon this month.
“This national speaker will be sharing his message with our teens to help them understand the importance of drug prevention, breaking the silence of bullying, and general stress management to aid in mental challenges,” said Jacklyn Mosman, principal, Nezperce School District.
“He will engage our youth to make sound, rational decisions and informed positive choices. There will be materials for students to keep and bring home to share with their families,” Mosman added.
Assemblies at local schools will include those on Nov. 30 at Grangeville High School and Clearwater Valley Junior-Senior High School (Kooskia), and Dec. 1 at Nezperce and Highland (Craigmont).
In addition, DeLeon will also be providing an hourlong Parent Academy at Nezperce School on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. There will be light refreshments and door prizes. RSVP to the academy for parents/community members by Nov. 28 to 208-937-2551 or email jmosman@nezpercesd.us.
The website for Steered Straight reads, “Steered Straight is a 17-year proven program that does not explain drug prevention at school assemblies but teaches the reality of drugs and devises a prevention message the students implement themselves within their school system.”
Founder Michael R. DeLeon is a successfully acclimated ex-offender who, after nearly eight years of drug addiction and gang involvement, spent 12 years in state prison and halfway houses for a gang-related homicide. He pled guilty in the case involving the murder of his own mother by people tasked to kill him. Since his release from prison, he has earned three associates degrees, a BA in business management, with a minor in criminal justice, and a CADC educational certificate.
