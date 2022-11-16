Michael DeLeon photo

Michael DeLeon.

 Contributed photo

Several area schools will be visited by Steered Straight, Inc., founder Michael DeLeon this month.

“This national speaker will be sharing his message with our teens to help them understand the importance of drug prevention, breaking the silence of bullying, and general stress management to aid in mental challenges,” said Jacklyn Mosman, principal, Nezperce School District.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments