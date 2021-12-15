STITES — The Gospel Lighthouse Church of God in Stites will host a nativity play, “The Christmas Story: A Savior is Born,” Sunday, Dec. 19, 6 p.m. All are invited to this Christmas musical performance by the Gospel Lighthouse and community youth. Admission is free. The church is located at 406 Main Street.

