GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Church of the Nazarene has a variety of community classes set. Included are the following:
— “Taming Your Finances” classes will be held Sundays, Sept. 25, Oct. 2 and 9, from 4-5:30 p.m. This will be a three-week hands-on class open to the community. Budgeting, savings, the envelope system and how to tackle debt and be a good steward of your money. Childcare available. Call Greg and Debbie Applegate to reserve a spot or with questions, 208-892-42280, or contact the church office at 983-0552.”
— Divorce Care Group to be led by guest leaders Daryl and Jan Sarina will begin on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 4-5:30 p.m., and will meet monthly. Join in fellowship and sharing together while working out of the book by Steve Grissom, “Divorce Care: Hope, Help, & Healing During & After Divorce.” Childcare will be provided. Contact the church office at 208-983-0552.
— Grief Share Grief Support Group starts Thursday, Sept. 1, and will run each Thursday through Dec. 1, at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. each session. Facilitators are Carol McLean and Lila Conklin. Workbooks are $25 each and the curriculum includes videos, the support group and the workbook. Call to register (McLean at 208-507-1241 or Conklin at 208-507-3122) or simply show up. Attendees can show up at any session. GriefShare is for friends and family members who have lost someone at any time. Sessions cover the challenges and journey of grief, relationships, the whys, guilt and anger, complications, feeling stuck, lessons, heaven and what to live for now. For details, go to www.griefshare.org.
Grangeville Church of the Nazarene is located at 515 W. N. 2nd Street.
