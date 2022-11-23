GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Church of the Nazarene has a variety of upcoming events including the following: Thursday, Dec. 15, Cornerstone Christian Learning Center Christmas program, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 17, Idaho County Orchestra will be having its Christmas Concert at the church from 2-4 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 24, a Christmas Eve candlelight service is set for 6 p.m. The church is located at 515 W. N. 2nd Street.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments