GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Church of the Nazarene has a variety of upcoming events including the following: Thursday, Dec. 15, Cornerstone Christian Learning Center Christmas program, 6:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 17, Idaho County Orchestra will be having its Christmas Concert at the church from 2-4 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 24, a Christmas Eve candlelight service is set for 6 p.m. The church is located at 515 W. N. 2nd Street.
