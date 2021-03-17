GRANGEVILLE — A Good Friday Prayer Walk at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene is set for Friday, April 2. Drop in and take a walk through the life of Jesus anytime between the hours of 4-6 p.m. The church is located at 515 W. North 2nd St. Call 208-983-0552 for information. In addition, the community is invited to Easter Sunday service April 4, 9 a.m., followed by brunch and a skit. Everyone is welcome.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Grangeville resident to be on Jeopardy! tonight, March 10
- North Dakota man charged with six felony burglary counts
- Joint Memorial 103 passed, four dams to remain on the Snake River
- Kaschmitter is new stylist at Final Touch
- GEMS offers robust music program for all students; Astle puts heart and soul into efforts
- It's Your Business: Zip Trip sells to Nom Nom; Hoot’s changes hands and is now ‘The Confluence’
- Schoo dominates as Bulldogs run-rule New Plymouth
- State police investigating Saturday’s injury accident
- Russell Mutchler, 75
- “The second amendment doesn’t stop at the door of a school”: Teachers with guns bill passes Idaho House
Featured Advertisers
Bulletin
Latest News
- ‘Whoever controls message has the power of governance’; U.S. Rep. Fulcher gives keynote speech at Lincoln Day event
- Greig takes helm of Grangeville chamber
- Commissioners oppose breaching dams; support sheriff, prosecutor requests
- Court filings raked in $521K for Idaho County in 2020
- Continued outhouse damage may result in reduced services
- Kooskia ambulance volunteers honored at council meeting; ‘Every time the ambulance goes out, you make Kooskia proud’
- Code revision would limit governor powers during extreme emergency; S1,136 passed by senate, on to house
- Grangeville Senior Citizens
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 21
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 24
-
Mar 26
-
Mar 27
-
Mar 29
-
Mar 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.