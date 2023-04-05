GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Church of the Nazarene will hold its Easter service Sunday morning, April 9, 9 a.m.

Following the service at 10:30 a.m., Easter brunch will be served. All are invited. The church is located at 515 W. N. 2nd Street.

