GRANGEVILLE — “Anchored: Depending Faith in God,” is the theme of the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene’s upcoming vacation Bible school (VBS).
VBS is set for Tuesday, June 15, through Thursday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to noon each day. Children ages preschool through fifth grade are welcome for Bible stories, singing, crafts, recreation and snacks.
The church is located at 515 W.N. 2nd Street. For information call the church office at 208-983-0552.
