GRANGEVILLE —Thanks to community donations, grants and a plethora of volunteer efforts, the new Camas Prairie Food Bank building is up and running.
“We are debt free,” director Ken Lefsaker said at the Oct. 29 open house.
“Everything fell together perfectly – the whole thing is God’s doing,” added food bank president Darlane Lovell.
“Everything” included a dream of having a safe, efficient, operational facility on the lot located at 411 E North Street (between Les Schwab and Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation Center). The food bank began in 2007 and utilized an old house on the property for distribution. When that house became unsafe and unable to be repaired, several people had a dream to construct a facility that would better serve the area.
“When I talked to Peter Kretzmann about this, he said, ‘OK, let’s do it,’ and sat down and started sketching out some plans,” Lefsaker said. “He was completely optimistic we could reach the goal.”
Those plans were spoken in 2019, and by March of that year, a capital fund campaign to raise funds for construction of what would become a nearly 6,000 square foot warehouse and facility that would include a loading dock, storage, reception and waiting areas, demonstration room/kitchen, ADA restrooms and a large concrete-floor warehouse with a walk-in freezer and walk-in cooler.
In March of this year, general contractor Jerry Schwartz volunteered his time to begin the project.
“It went fairly quickly from there,” Lefsaker said. “Here we are, seven months later, open and running and hosting an open house.”
The hope is to be able to use the new site as a hub for other communities.
“We hope to be able to become a distribution center for the other towns,” Lovell said, explaining they and other communities currently rent a truck and drive to Lewiston to pick up food that is trucked in from The Idaho Food Bank via Boise.
“Our hope is to have the truck come here – since we now have unloading room and storage facilities in our warehouse, and then we could be the pickup center for other food banks and they would not have to drive all the way to Lewiston,” she explained. “It would be helpful for all.”
Lovell said the food bank serves anywhere from 350 to 500 people per month year-round, giving out a mixture of donated and purchased food as well as a separate handout of U.S.D.A. commodities.
“It drops off a little in the summer when people travel or are working more, but picks up in the winter when seasonal jobs end,” she said.
Parking has also been expanded. The old house will be torn down as soon as the food bank finds someone willing to do it.
Lefsaker and Lovell agreed the community has been “very generous.”
“We could not have done this without all the amazing volunteers and support we have received,” Lefsaker added.
Although some items remain unfunded – linoleum, some doors, a washer and dryer, and other items — Lovell remains sure those things will eventually happen.
“Right now, we are in here and it’s wonderful and we are so thankful to be here,” she said.
Find us:
The Camas Prairie Food Bank is located at 411 E. North Street. Food Distribution days are Tuesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For special USDA distributions, holiday events and additional information, see https://camasprairiefoodbank.org or see Camas Prairie Food Bank on Facebook. Call 208-507-2365.
