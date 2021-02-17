If you have ever been in a legal battle, you know that legal matters are not resolved by fighting. They are resolved by negotiation. Legal matters are resolved with facts, not feelings!
Similarly, in a friendship or relationship it can be easier to turn to argumentation instead of negotiation. It may be hard to seek a compromise if the dialogue is opened with objectiveness instead of subjectiveness. If you open a conversation with objection, an argument will ensue. Immediately conflicting issues, opposite views and judgment occur. Interests, opinions and information can be similar or different. Both sides can be right based on the facts as they believe they occurred. I have learned that if I open my dialogue up to offer an idea, wait for the counteroffer, then negotiate the outcome, I typically get a positive outcome and argument is avoided. Compromise over criticize! Persuasion is powerful!
Negotiations are all around us. We have witnessed our very own community fail at negotiations. We have witnessed our White House fail at negotiations. The key to negotiating is to find out what the goal is for each party and then discuss ways to reach that goal. It is not stripping the other party of what their needs are to achieve your own. The key is to reach an agreement. All of the parties involved reach a compromise. It does not mean everyone gets what they want…it means that they each give up something in order for both sides to settle their differences.
A few things to consider:
1) If you think you know everything, Google knows more! Google is a great asset to use for research if it is used correctly. If you can dream it, you can Google it! Google cannot solve all of your problems. It can bring you facts and insights. A lot of the information is opinion, not factual. Fact check the information, fact check the source of the information, and do not believe everything you read on the Internet. Google cannot negotiate or argue on your behalf, but it can provide useful tools to assist you in negotiations with objective and subjective people. It can provide you a wealth of knowledge. What you do with that knowledge is up to you.
2) The tone of your voice will lead the direction of the conversation. Listen to yourself as the speaker and listen to the other person(s) as the director. Is your/their tone respectful or irreverent? Formal or informal? Optimistic or pessimistic? Your tone will determine the reaction you receive. If you find your conversation not going as planned, stop, rethink and rephrase to obtain the tone you want, conversation you need and outcome you hope for.
3) What type of thinker are you? Is the person you are communicating with? Objective people think with an open mind, considering facts instead of feelings. They are not influenced by personal opinion or personal feelings. Subjective people base their opinions on their personal beliefs, opinions, and feelings. Their experiences shape their perspectives.
The next time you engage in a conversation that is going nowhere, consider:
1) the knowledge, research, facts and insights of the person you are conversing with; 2) the tone of the voices of both sides; 3) the type of thinker you are communicating with. Should you be debating or negotiating? Is the individual objective or subjective to the topic being discussed? Then, analyze, answer and act accordingly to get the best result to reach a negotiation and avert argumentation.
•
Tawnya Poxleitner is a paralegal in Grangeville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.