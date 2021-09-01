In 1847, missionary Henry Spalding shipped two barrels of “Indian curiosities” to his friend Dr. Dudley Allen in Kinsman, Ohio. Inside included Nez Perce shirts, dresses, baskets and horse regalia —some decorated with porcupine quills and others with precious dentalium shells and rare elk teeth. Twenty-five years ago, after more than a century away, they returned to the Nez Perce. More recently, homecoming commemoration events included a lecture series and a June 26 collection renaming celebration.
The newest title from Washington State University (WSU) Press, Coming Home to Nez Perce Country: The Niimíipuu Campaign to Repatriate Their Exploited Heritage, draws on interviews with Nez Perce experts and extensive archival research to delve into the collection’s story. According to the publishers, the book examines the ethics of acquiring, bartering, owning, and selling native cultural history, and can serve as a case study for those seeking to restore their own ancestral heritage.
Donated to Oberlin College in 1893 and transferred to the Ohio Historical Society (OHS) in 1942, the Spalding-Allen Collection, now renamed wetxuuwíitin’ (“returned after period of captivity”) was in storage until Nez Perce National Historic Park curators rediscovered it in 1976. The OHS loaned most of the artifacts to the National Park Service, where they received conservation treatment and were displayed in climate-controlled cases.
Josiah Pinkham, Nez Perce cultural specialist, noted they embody, “the earliest and greatest centralization of ethnographic objects for the Nez Perce people. You don’t have a collection of this size, this age, anywhere else in the world.”
Twelve years later, the OHS recalled the collection, but after public pressure and extended negotiations, agreed to sell the articles to the Nez Perce at their full appraised value of $608,100. Given a six-month deadline, the tribe formed the Nez Perce Heritage Quest Alliance and mounted a grassroots fund-raising campaign and sponsorship drive.
Author Trevor James Bond participated in the commemoration as a Nez Perce National Historical Park Lecture Series panelist and speaker on June 19. He is a codirector of the Center for Digital Scholarship and Curation and the associate dean for digital initiatives and special collections at the WSU libraries. In addition, he recently was named director of WSU’s Center for Arts and Humanities. He holds a Ph.D. in history.
Coming Home to Nez Perce Country is paperback, 6” x 9”, 216 pages, and lists for $24.95. It is available through bookstores nationwide, direct from WSU Press at 800-354-7360, or online at wsupress.wsu.edu.
