Local railroad buffs will be eager to get their hands on a new publication.
“Images of Rail: Camas Prairie Railroad,” was released Jan. 17, and is now available for purchase. The book is co-authored by Robert Perret and Amy Thompson, is available through Arcadia Publishing.
“I love Idaho history and the unique stories that we have here,” said co-author Robert Perret. “I spend a lot of time camping and birding and otherwise in the outdoors, and the old trestles and tracks are a constant companion. I was excited to learn more about them.”
“I’ve always found the Camas Prairie Railroad to be an interesting topic because, despite covering a fairly small area, it united two major railroads and essentially the entire nation,” added co-author Amy Thompson.
Perret is a librarian who works in the Special Collections and Archives at the University of Idaho. He has previously published Here We Have 150 Years of Idaho History, a comprehensive bibliography of non-fiction books about Idaho.
Thompson also said she has a great love of Idaho history and Idaho outdoors.
“My parents recently moved to the LC Valley, and we spend quite a bit of time as a family traveling the scenic byways and visiting small towns,” she said. “As an archivist in the Special Collections and Archives at the University of Idaho Library, being able to visit the places represented in our collections has been truly wonderful.”
Perret said he especially enjoys the story of the Camas Prairie Railroad as it is “really the story of modern transportation. It began when floating timber downstream was common, and spanned coal trains, steam trains, and finally modern roads and trucking. It is also interesting to think about the builders cutting down trees to make tracks and trestles right on the spot,” he said.
“The variety of physical and environmental challenges the Camas Prairie Railroad had to face, from steep valleys to river crossings, blizzards to flooding,” was what Thompson found most interesting, she said. “One of the things I was surprised to learn was that people have lived in the region for more than 10,000 years.”
Incorporated in 1909, the Camas Prairie Railroad (CPRR) was a successful joint venture between two major competing companies, the Union Pacific and Northern Pacific railroads. Despite covering less than 300 miles total, CPRR connected the region’s largest exporters of wheat and lumber. It also served to haul the mail through mountainous areas and rugged river canyons. No longer in business, portions of the track have now been removed.
The 128-page paperback has 200 black and white photos, as well as historical information on the railroad and retails for $23.99. See www.arcadiapublishing.com or www.historypress.net.
