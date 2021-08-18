Idaho residents have long heard about the life of the state’s most famous Chinese woman, Polly Bemis, but where do fact and myth separate to describe Bemis’ life in the most accurate way?
Author Priscilla Wegars has tried to separate fact from fiction in her newest book, “Polly Bemis: The Life and Times of a Chinese American Pioneer.”
Wegars, director of the University of Idaho’s Asian American Comparative Collection (AACC), said she believes “It is time to set the record straight on this important Idaho story.”
“Polly Bemis, the mistakenly named ‘Lalu Nathoy’ of books and film, was forcibly brought to the United States,” Wegars said. As a teen, in 1872, Bemis was sold by her parents in China and then smuggled to the U.S. and later into Idaho County to Warren. In 1894, she married Euro-American Charlie Bemis. Legend has it Bemis won her in a poker game; however, Wegars debunks this legend. The Bemis’ moved to a remote mining camp on the Salmon River. Charlie died in 1922 and Polly died in 1933.
“Since her death, Polly Bemis’ life has been greatly romanticized,” Wegars said. Although much of what was written about her was not true, Wegars said “Polly’s life was, indeed, fascinating.”
“Imagine a child – feet permanently deformed by cultural fetish – raised in destitution; a teenager discarded by her parents, sold to a slaver, pressed into a trans-ocean voyage to a country and language entirely foreign, enduring a horseback journey for hundreds of miles through a wilderness to an isolated mining camp, consigned a new name, yet somehow still composing a vigorous life that endeared her to all: this is her story, definitively and meticulously captured by astute historian Dr. Wegars,” wrote Cort Conley, Idaho author and historian.
Wegars is also the author of additional books and articles on Polly Bemis and the Chinese in Idaho as well as the Japanese internment camps in Idaho, including the Kooskia camp.
The more than 500-page book includes 10 chapters, appendix, endnotes, references and index, as well as a variety of maps, historical documents, figures and photos. The book was published through a joint publishing agreement between Caxton Press in Caldwell, and the University of Idaho’s Asian American Comparative Collection (AACC).
The bibliography is $29.95 and is available at a variety of bookstores as well as from www.caxtonpress.com. All the author’s royalties from the sale of the book will benefit the AACC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.