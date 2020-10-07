GRANGEVILLE -- With paintbrushes, Sharpies and attentive eyes, several young women were lined along the front of Syringa Hospital last Wednesday evening, Sept. 30, putting new life and color onto decorative birdhouses located within the planter area.
“The girls all decided these needed a facelift,” said Gwen Liddell. She and Kelly Newson are leaders for Grangeville Young Women Group (ages 12-13) for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Overall, 10 girls participate in the group, coming from as far as Craigmont and Elk City; this evening, four were involved in the effort in painting and refurbishing the birdhouses.
This has been the group’s first real outing since protections came into play with COVID-19, Liddell said. It was a community service project initiated by the girls and coordinated by Afton Winder, whose father is Syringa physician assistant Nathan Winder.
The birdhouses are enjoyed by patients and staff alike, according to Liddell, and the girls initiated the project for them, “and to make a happy place for the community.”
