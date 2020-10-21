GRANGEVILLE -- It’s a rocky start for implementation of the Idaho Transportation Departments new DMV system that went live, statewide, last Tuesday, Oct. 13.
As a result, the public is recommended to use online or mail options, and an Idaho County DMV office closure is set for this Friday, Oct. 23, to address backlog issues.
“It has been a slow, painful start” stated James Zehner, Idaho County’s assessor. “Most DMV transactions are taking up to 10 times longer compared to the old system”. This has resulted in much longer wait times just to get in the door of the DMV office.
To avoid waiting in line, Zehner recommends customers should try to do as much as possible online or by mail with annual license renewals. Title transfers and new vehicle purchases will still have to be handled in person in the office.
According to Zehner, the Idaho County DMV office will be closed this Friday to process the backlog of transactions that haven’t been processed during normal business hours.
