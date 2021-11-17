KOOSKIA — Idaho County Recycling in Kooskia is temporarily halted while the operation is transferred to the newly opened Kooskia Community Drop Off Site (owned by Simmons Sanitation) which will be accepting recycling in the near future. The new site has, in addition to refuse bins, two large bins for metal, two for yard waste, two for construction waste and one for furniture. They also collect tires.
Current hours are: Mon-Fri 7a.m.-3 p.m. (open until 6 p.m. on Wednesday) Saturdays (1st, 3rd, 5th) 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Location: Old Pole Yard in Kooskia: north end of Thenon St; across bridge on B St, then right on Thenon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.