KOOSKIA — Idaho County Recycling in Kooskia is temporarily halted while the operation is transferred to the newly opened Kooskia Community Drop Off Site (owned by Simmons Sanitation) which will be accepting recycling in the near future. The new site has, in addition to refuse bins, two large bins for metal, two for yard waste, two for construction waste and one for furniture. They also collect tires.

Current hours are: Mon-Fri 7a.m.-3 p.m. (open until 6 p.m. on Wednesday) Saturdays (1st, 3rd, 5th) 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Location: Old Pole Yard in Kooskia: north end of Thenon St; across bridge on B St, then right on Thenon.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments