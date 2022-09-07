On Aug. 6, Saturday afternoon, a crowd of 90 to 100 family and friends came to witness Millianna Sovyanhadi’s commitment to Christ through baptism. In the cool of the trees along the river, retired pastor, Larre Kostenko, reminded the group that when Adam and Eve sinned, God the Son stepped off the throne of the universe. He came to earth, dying a criminal’s death in our stead to satisfy the broadest demands of the law. Justice and mercy kissed at the cross.
In preparation for this holy Christian sacrament, Pastor Steve Rogers and Pastor Larre Kostenko had talked with Sovyanhadi about her decision.
One of the questions she was asked was, “What does baptism mean to you?”
Without hesitation, she replied, “It means dying to self,” a clear reference to the apostle Paul’s explanation: “. . . do you not know that as many of us as were baptized into Christ Jesus were baptized into His death? Therefore we were buried with Him through baptism into death, that just as Christ was raised from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so we also should walk in newness of life.” (Romans 6: 3, 4, New King James Version)
So, 10-year-old Sovyanhadi waded into the Middlefork of the Clearwater River to follow her Savior’s example. In the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit, Pastor Kostenko leaned her into the quiet waters of the river, bringing her up into a new life in Christ.
