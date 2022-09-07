Millianna after her baptism photo

Millianna has a smile for her sister, Jubilee, as she comes out of the river.

 Contributed photo / Cathy Law

On Aug. 6, Saturday afternoon, a crowd of 90 to 100 family and friends came to witness Millianna Sovyanhadi’s commitment to Christ through baptism. In the cool of the trees along the river, retired pastor, Larre Kostenko, reminded the group that when Adam and Eve sinned, God the Son stepped off the throne of the universe. He came to earth, dying a criminal’s death in our stead to satisfy the broadest demands of the law. Justice and mercy kissed at the cross.

In preparation for this holy Christian sacrament, Pastor Steve Rogers and Pastor Larre Kostenko had talked with Sovyanhadi about her decision.

