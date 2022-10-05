STITES — Trinity Reformed Baptist Church (TRBC) in Stites welcomed a new pastor after an 18-month search. The church installed Eric Botzet as pastor on Aug. 28. Botzet previously pastored at Emmanuel Evangelical Free Church in Plevna, Mont., a Stites-sized town near the North Dakota border. Botzet received a B.A. in philosophy from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and a Master of Divinity from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in South Hamilton, Mass. He was ordained as a pastor in Jan. 2018.
Botzet and his wife, Jordan, have five children, ranging in age from 3-10.
“They’re a blessing, a great joy and a gift from God,” Botzet described his family. Jordan is a stay-at-home mom, keeping busy homeschooling the children.
“They’re a sweet body of people, very Christ-exalting. They feel like family already,” Botzet said of his church members. He really appreciates that a handful of them drove 701 miles to Plevna to help move the family’s belongings. “They’re a like-minded people with a desire to lift up Christ, to honor God,” he added.
Curtis Heffelfinger, TRBC’s previous pastor, said more than 30 people applied for the job. In addition to posting the pastor search on TRBC’s website, he reached out to his pastoral connections across the country. He explained that with so much interest it took some time for the search committee to pare down the field. After meeting Botzet, when he and Jordan visited for four to five days in May, the church members voted unanimously in favor of him becoming their pastor.
“I am here to help those who are walking with Christ to grow in their love for him and to shine for those who don’t know Jesus and the life and salvation he gives to us,” said Botzet.
TRBC began with a few families in 2016, hiring Heffelfinger, a retired pastor from Florida, on a part-time basis in 2019. Heffelfinger said the church has tripled in size since then, growing from about 25 to 75 people.
Botzet said he enjoys the rural lifestyle, being outside in the mountains and water and spending time with his family.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.