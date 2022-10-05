Eric Botzet and Trinity Reformed Baptist Church sign photo

STITES — Trinity Reformed Baptist Church (TRBC) in Stites welcomed a new pastor after an 18-month search. The church installed Eric Botzet as pastor on Aug. 28. Botzet previously pastored at Emmanuel Evangelical Free Church in Plevna, Mont., a Stites-sized town near the North Dakota border. Botzet received a B.A. in philosophy from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and a Master of Divinity from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in South Hamilton, Mass. He was ordained as a pastor in Jan. 2018.

Botzet and his wife, Jordan, have five children, ranging in age from 3-10.

